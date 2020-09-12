Federal government ends extra $300 weekly benefit for unemployed workers

HARRISBURG – There will be no additional $300 weekly benefits from the federal government for unemployed workers, but you may still be able to receive assistance from the state. Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the Lost Wages Assistance program, which provided an additional $300 weekly benefit to unemployed workers, ended on Saturday, September 5.

Although the federal benefit program ended, Oleksiak said they will continue paying the additional benefit from funding they received from FEMA, until the funding is depleted. He urged those eligible to apply for the benefits and said those who qualify could receive the extra $300 weekly payment as early as September 14. To learn more, you can visit their website at www.uc.pa.gov.