Funding for COVID-19 testing, treatment of uninsured patients

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has announced providers of COVID-19 testing and treatment services for uninsured patients can be reimbursed through federal funding.

In a release, the governor says its part of the Family First Coronavirus Relief and CARES Acts. He says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide reimbursements generally at Medicare rates.

The Health Resources and Services Administration is accepting claims as of May 6 and will accept claims for services dating back to February 4, 2020. We have the link to apply posted here.