Federal court dismisses case vs. Children & Youth Services

WILLIAMSPORT – A civil suit filed in U.S. Middle District Court against Northumberland County Children and Youth Services has been thrown out. According to a court order, a federal judge dismissed the case last Wednesday, it alleged the county children and youth and its workers violated a family’s rights.

Grace Derr, William Derr and Stephen Derr filed the suit saying it was their constitutional rights that were violated because of what the family and their lawyer called ‘unwarranted, unreasonable, searches.’

The order says the court found no clear evidence of those accusations and ordered the lawsuit be thrown out.

Children and Youth had some involvement with the family and the family claimed the agency exercised too much power during their interactions. Children and Youth defended their efforts to investigate and protect the children.