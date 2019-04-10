Federal agencies investigating Sunbury surveillance camera contract

SUNBURY – Federal agencies are investigating the City of Sunbury’s surveillance cameras, their installation, and their financing. City Administrator Jody Ocker tells WKOK the matter is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Office of Inspector General. She tells us she cannot comment further on the matter.

The Daily Item reports the federal review was initiated in July. It was then city solicitor Joel Wiest was instructed to contact the Department of Justice regarding the $200,000 federal grant used to purchase and operate the system.

The paper reports city officials discovered several issues regarding the handling of the money, including a lack of tax forms for the contractor hired to do the work. The Daily Item says according to the grant, if the money was mishandled, the city could be held responsible to pay it back.

The system has been offline for a year. The Daily Item says the cameras were facilitated in 2009 and have never worked correctly.