Feasibility study starting soon for public transit system in the Valley

SHAMOKIN DAM – A feasibility study is about to get underway to explore the possibility of a public transit system in the Valley. The matter was discussed during Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting.

Chamber officials, along with Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman, announced the study will take about six months. At that point, they’ll propose the idea to PennDOT to ask for possible funding for the project. Troutman says the study will be based on census data, and travel time, not necessarily towards traffic volumes.

If chamber and United Way officials received adequate funding, a 36-month pilot of the transit system would be in place by 2021. Early details of the proposed transit system would run by buses via the Routes 11/15 corridor. Officials are still working on how to include the Lower Anthracite Region into the system as well. The system would be available to anyone. Troutman tells WKOK project costs are still unknown.