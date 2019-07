SUNBURY – Some Valley students are getting some scholarship money for higher education from the First Community Foundation Partnership of PA. In a news release, FCFP says it is awarding over $51,000 in scholarships to benefit graduating seniors and non-traditional students.

FCFP says 12 Valley students from Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflin County, Millville, Milton, Mount Carmel, Sullivan County, and Warrior Run School Districts. Eligibility and criteria varied for each scholarship.