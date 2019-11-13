FBI investigating pipeline permits: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/13/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The FBI is investigating how Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration came to issue permits for construction on a multibillion-dollar pipeline to carry natural gas liquids across Pennsylvania, The Associated Press has learned. FBI agents have interviewed current or former state employees in recent weeks about the Mariner East pipelines, according to three people who have direct knowledge of the agents’ questions.

All three spoke on condition of anonymity. When permits were approved in 2017, environmental advocacy groups accused Wolf’s administration of pushing through incomplete permits that violated the law. Wolf’s administration is declining comment. It has said in the past that the permits contained strong environmental protections and it denied forcing the Department of Environmental Protection to issue them. The chief federal prosecutor in Harrisburg, U.S. Attorney David Freed, declined comment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police widow Maureen Faulkner is trying again to have Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office removed from the latest appeal over her husband’s 1981 traffic stop death.

Faulkner filed a petition Tuesday with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after losing a similar fight in a lower court.

Longtime death-row activist Mumia Abu-Jamal is now serving a life sentence in Officer Daniel Faulkner’s slaying. But he has a chance at another appeal based on a related U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year.

Krasner says he found potentially damaging evidence about the prosecution’s trial witnesses in newly discovered files. He believes that evidence should be aired in court — but hasn’t said if Abu-Jamal deserves a new trial.

LAPORTE, Pa. (AP) — A Delaware County high school student has been killed after he fell down a cliff while hiking at a state park in Sullivan County. State police responded to Worlds End State Park around 8 a.m. Sunday to a report of a hiker who died after a fall. The student has been identified by Archbishop Carroll High School as 17-year-old senior Luke DePiano of Broomall.

Pennlive.com reports that park manager Bill Kocher said DePiano, an older brother and two cousins were camping but were cold and wanted to get warm inside their vehicle. Kocher said they were walking through underbrush when DePiano fell about 35 feet off a cliff. Officials say the death appears to have been accidental.

A prayer service will be held at the high school Tuesday night.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The family of a sick inmate who died inside the Clinton County jail two years ago claims guards and medical professionals ignored and even ridiculed his distress but documented his agony.

A federal lawsuit filed Friday by the mother of 40-year-old Shawn Kitchen blames jail officials and medical staff for mishandling what began as a urinary tract infection and led to a fatal kidney infection.

The lawsuit claims Kitchen exhibited symptoms shortly after being jailed for an alleged probation violation, and within three days was seen crying in his cell and unable to stand without assistance. It accuses medical and jail staff of responding to his complaints by putting him in a restraint chair and solitary confinement. Lawyers for the defendants declined comment or didn’t immediately respond.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on NBC’s “The Voice.” He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, announced Legend’s honor on “The Voice.” The country singer then handed Legend some short shorts with bedazzled letters “EGOTSMA” to signify the singer’s many honors: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and now, Sexiest Man Alive. Legend tells the magazine in an issue out Friday the honor comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year’s winner. He jokes it “is not fair and is not nice to me!”

The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He scored an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song “Glory” from the film “Selma.” He won a Tony Award for his co-producer work on “Jitney” and took home an Emmy as a producer on NBC’s live version of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a project in which he also played the role of Jesus.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got choked up when he read the final response from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer. The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer. Instead of writing a correct response, Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex!” He substituted a heart in place of the word love.

Trebek’s voice cracked slightly as he thanked Gaur, telling him, “That’s very kind.” Gaur was eliminated in the semifinals for the Tournament of Champions. He tweeted that Trebek had just “shared with us that he was reenteering treatment” and “we were all hurting for him so badly.” Trebek announced in September he had resumed chemotherapy. The Final Jeopardy clue had sought the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Look out Hollywood, Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais memorably hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes. He also lampooned the organization that hosts the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony; he also hosted in 2016. He said in a news release that organizers made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honor achievements in film and television, will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5 and aired live on NBC.

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the top ten prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 4-10.

NFL Football: Minnesota at Dallas, NBC, 22.99 million.

2. “NFL Sunday Night Pre-Kick,” NBC, 16.72 million.

3. “NFL Sunday Post-Game,” Fox, 15.71 million.

4. NFL Football: Dallas at N.Y. Giants, ESPN, 14.72 million.

5. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Oakland, Fox, 13.85 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 10.89 million.

7. “Little Mermaid Live,” ABC, 9 million.

8. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 8.89 million.

9. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 8.84 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 8.55 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina school system had to warn parents not to use Google to search for two schools because the results included explicit images. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports searches for Four Oaks Middle School and South Johnston High School over the weekend returned an “explicit image” in the top results. The newspaper described the image as “graphic and overtly sexual.”

A search of the two websites on Monday showed the offending images appear to have been removed. Johnston County Schools said it was working with the schools, law enforcement and Google to get the images taken down, and asked faculty and staff to help remove the image by reporting it as inappropriate to Google.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Wednesday

Bucknell Basketball: Hofstra at Bucknell 6:30pm on Eagle 107

Thursday

Penn State Basketball: Penn State at Georgetown 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, joined in progress, on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Cleveland 6:20pm on 100.9 The Valley.

Saturday

Penn State Football: Indiana at Penn State 10:30am on WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Football: Georgetown at Bucknell 12:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at Canisius 6:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Sunday

NFL Football: Chicago at LA Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Patriots at Eagles 3pm on Eagle 107

Monday

NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers in Mexico City 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Bucknell at PSU 6pm on WKOK, WKOK.com, Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 27 points, including the go-ahead dunk with 13.2 seconds remaining, to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 98-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Josh Richardson added 17 points and Ben Simmons had 15 for Philadelphia, which won despite missing 30 of 38 3-point attempts.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored his second goal of the game 2:36 into overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Adam Fox had a goal in regulation and set up Kakko’s winner as New York recovered after blowing a two-goal lead and improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alexandar Georgiev, getting the start after Henrik Lundqvist played the previous three games, finished with 30 saves.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabe Kapler has been hired as manager of the San Francisco Giants, a month after being fired from the same job by the Philadelphia Phillies. Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with San Francisco.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The skill position players on the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a case of the drops. The team endured several costly drops in a 17-12 victory over Los Angeles, miscues that forced the defense to come to the rescue repeatedly in the fourth quarter. Tight end Vance McDonald said he was so upset after a pair of drops and a fumble that he couldn’t let himself enjoy the win. McDonald and Pittsburgh’s other playmakers say they’ll be better when the Steelers travel to Cleveland. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Facing the mighty New England Patriots on the NFL’s biggest stage, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson made a decision to try a trick play called the “Philly Special” on a fourth down late in the first half of Super Bowl 52 that will be remembered as one of the gutsiest calls in sports history. Moreover, it helped the Eagles upset the Patriots 41-33 on Feb. 4, 2018, to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in one of the wildest games ever played. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 111 Oklahoma City 85

Final Philadelphia 98 Cleveland 97

Final Miami 117 Detroit 108

Final Chicago 120 New York 102

Final Atlanta 125 Denver 121

Final L.A. Lakers 123 Phoenix 115

Final Utah 119 Brooklyn 114

Final Sacramento 107 Portland 99

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Florida 5 Boston 4

Final SO Montreal 3 Columbus 2

Final OT N-Y Rangers 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final SO Arizona 3 St. Louis 2

Final Colorado 4 Winnipeg 0

Final OT Detroit 4 Anaheim 3

Final Vancouver 5 Nashville 3

Final Los Angeles 3 Minnesota 1

Final San Jose 6 Edmonton 3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Duke 105 Cent. Arkansas 54

Final Evansville 67 (1)Kentucky 64

Final OT (21)Xavier 63 Missouri 58

Final (22)Auburn 70 South Alabama 69

Final (8)Gonzaga 97 North Dakota 66

Final (14)Oregon 82 (13)Memphis 74

Final (17)Utah St. 97 Denver 56

Final (20)Washington 56 Mount St. Mary’s 46

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis at Charlotte 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers 10 p.m.

Toronto at Portland 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas 10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(23)LSU at VCU 6 p.m.

(10)Villanova at (16)Ohio St. 7 p.m.

(11)Texas Tech at Houston Baptist 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at (4)Louisville 8 p.m.

___

