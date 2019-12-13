UPDATE: Northumberland man dead after Routes 11-15 crash  

PORT TREVORTON – A Northumberland man is dead after Friday morning’s crash on Routes 11-15 in the Port Trevorton area. Selinsgrove state police say 39-year-old Jon Heintzelman died in the one-vehicle crash.

Selinsgrove troopers say the crash occurred just before 3:30 am. along Routes 11 & 15 southbound in Union Township, Snyder County. Troopers say Heintzelman traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier, then spun counterclockwise and hit a concrete divider.

Both directions of Routes 11& 15 were closed as crews cleared the scene. Freemont and Port Trevorton Fire Departments assisted troopers.