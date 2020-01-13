Fatal ATV accident in Lower Mahanoy Township, North’d. Co.

DALMATIA – A tragic ATV accident in Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager from Dauphin County. State police and the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley tell us, 18-year-old Coleton Gessner of Elizabethville died from severe head injuries.

Troopers and the coroner issued a statement saying the incident happened over the noon hour Sunday when Gessner was working the device, was taking it for a test ride, lost control and went over a wooded embankment. They say he was not wearing a helmet. The accident was on a farm on Cemetery Road, which is near Hickory Corners and County Line.