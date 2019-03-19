Fasano Lecture features Pultizer Prize-winning writer at Evan

LEWISBURG – A Pulitzer Prize-winning writer will deliver the upcoming 10th annual Charles Fasano Memorial Lecture, sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital. Highly lauded doctor, Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, an oncologist and cancer researcher is this year’s speaker.

Evangelical tells us, Dr. Mukherjee is a pioneering physician, oncologist, and author who has redefined our public discourse on human health, medicine, and science. He is best known for his book, “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.”

The lecture will be held Monday, April 1 at 7 p.m. in Trout Auditorium of the Vaughn Literature Building at Bucknell University. Admission is free.