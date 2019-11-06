Farrell heading to Lewisburg Borough Council after absentee count

LEWISBURG – After coming down to absentee ballots, Democrat Elijah Farrell is heading to Lewisburg Borough Council. The Union County Election Office tells us Farrell defeated Republican Candidate Rudy Mummey by just six votes. According to Union County election results completed Tuesday night, Farrell had been leading Mummey by 10 votes out of Ward 4, but the race was too close to call.

Also winning election to council was Incumbents Michael Derman and Jordi Comas, representing Wards 1 and 2, respectively, and Debra Sulai representing Ward 3, according to county results.