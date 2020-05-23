Farmers markets provide stability for both farmers and community

SELINSGROVE – While many businesses slowly begin to reopen, farmers markets are playing a key role in supporting local businesses. Owner and operator of Dressler’s Farm, Kevin Dressler, says the Selinsgrove Farmers Market had a great opening weekend, with a few changes related to COVID-19.

“We have flow patterns for the customers, customers are coming in and social distancing is working great. The customers are choosing out their items but we’re able to bag that for them so we don’t have contamination. The customers are doing very well with understanding not to touch the product, which we thought would be a concern, but it seems to be doing very well,” Dressler said.

14 vendors to include brewers, bakers, growers, and artisans took part in the market on Saturday, and Dressler says it plays an important role in the survival of family farms, “So, without it we would be kind of stuck. I feel a lot of the farmers are feeling the same way and other vendors are feeling the same way, having the opportunity to be able to get their product to the consumer. And from the consumer standpoint, they want it. They’re ready, they’re ready to be here,” he added.

In Lewisburg, Gerald Stauffer with the market on Fairground Road , says their market has seen increased traffic in the past two weeks, “We’re thankful that we’ve been there because as we see some breaks in the supply chain for what is often less healthy foods than you can get at farmers markets, we want to be that stable place in the community where everybody knows that they can come out and get farm, locally sourced, fresh foods.”

The Lewisburg Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Selinsgrove Farmers Market, located in the downtown, is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.