Family Seeks Answers In Inmate Death: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 8/20/19

RRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Carmen Riley bent over her unconscious son, looked into his eyes and knew. It didn’t take a mother’s intuition or a doctor’s prognosis to figure out that Ty’rique was gone. Several days earlier, 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley had been jailed after an altercation with his father. Now he lay in a hospital bed, his body covered in lacerations and deep, dark bruises. He was missing teeth. His kidneys were failing.

How did this happen? And who was responsible? Seven weeks after his death, Riley’s family and supporters are pushing for answers. “This family’s been kept in the dark. The first thing they want is answers,” said their attorney, Riley Ross III. “If it turns out there was abuse that contributed to his death, then they want justice.”

Authorities have said that Riley struggled with guards at Dauphin County Prison and became unresponsive after he was placed in a restraint chair, a device used to immobilize inmates at risk of hurting themselves or others. He was taken to a hospital June 26 and died there July 1. The coroner has yet to rule on a cause of death. Photos taken at the funeral home and released by Ross show his battered body.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia is weighing whether to approve the nation’s first supervised drug injection center. U.S. Attorney WIlliam McSwain opposes the plan. The appointee of President Donald Trump says it violates federal drug laws. Safehouse supporters include three prominent Democrats in Philadelphia: Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell.

They believe they can reduce overdose deaths by having people use drugs under medical supervision. Philadelphia had 1,100 overdose deaths last year, more than three times the number of homicides. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh Jr. must decide whether to let the site open. He did not indicate when he might rule.

Features

BOSTON (AP) — The final pieces of the Boston Marathon bombing memorial have been laid at the site of the 2013 attack. Three pieces of granite representing the three victims who died at the finish line were placed Monday morning. The installation marks the completion of the $2 million project, which has taken four years to finish after undergoing significant redesigns.

The stones were gathered from places significant to victims Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu and Krystle Campbell.

The work by sculptor Pablo Eduardo marks the spots where two pressure cooker bombs detonated on April 15, 2013. In addition to the three killed, more than 260 were injured. The monument also includes cherry trees, four bronze and glass spires that will illuminate the site and bronze markers honoring two police officers killed in the bombing’s aftermath.

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school graduate doesn’t appear in her yearbook after wearing a tuxedo top for her senior portrait, instead of the black drape female students usually wear. Holley Gerelds tweeted that she was left out of the Springville High yearbook “because I’m a lesbian who wanted to wear a tux instead of a drape.”

The 18-year-old paid $25 and posed for her senior class portrait, but the yearbooks delivered last week list her as “not pictured,” with her name misspelled. She said she doesn’t want to cause trouble, and just wants people to be educated. She tells WTVM that “life is hard enough, do what makes you happy!” The principal apologized. St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said the yearbook page will be reprinted and policies will be reevaluated.

DALLAS (AP) – The governor if Texas is bringing Google, Facebook and Twitter to the table in wake of a mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the tech giants will join the FBI and state lawmakers for discussions this week on combatting “hateful ideologies,” domestic terrorism and cybersecurity threats.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman says the companies were invited to offer insights. Authorities say the suspected El Paso gunman confessed to targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 attack at a Walmart. They also believe 21-year-old Patrick Crusius posted a racist screed online shortly before opening fire. Abbott called for cracking down on internet sites used by violent extremists after the shooting in the mostly Latino border city.

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills believes Jay-Z is wrong in saying it’s time for players to move past kneeling to protest police brutality and racism. Stills says Jay-Z discredited him and former player Colin Kaepernick last week when Jay-Z announced a partnership with the NFL.

Jay-Z had said kneeling had served its purpose and it’s time to move past that. Stills says he wishes Jay-Z had reached out to him or Kaepernick because he feels Jay-Z “didn’t seem very informed.” While Kaepernick started the campaign of taking a knee during the national anthem, he’s out of the NFL. Stills continues to kneel during the anthem.

LONDON (AP) — Singer Elton John says he’s “deeply distressed” by media accounts that criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for taking a private jet to go on vacation despite the flight’s carbon impact of the planet.

John took to Instagram on Monday to slam stories that suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan were hypocritical for accepting jet travel to stay at his home in Nice despite their devotion to eco-causes.

John says he has a profound sense of obligation to Harry because of his friendship with the royal’s mother, Princess Diana. John and his partner “wanted the young family to have a private holiday.” The jet offered a “high level of much-needed protection.” He says the flight was carbon neutral because it was offset by a contribution to Carbon Footprint.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

BOSTON – The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils have the night off, and will be back in action this evening 6:30pm when they travel to the Boston Red Sox. On WKOK, you’ll hear the Phillies, while on WKOK.com, you’ll hear the wrap up of the Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Asdrúbal Cabrera hit the last of Washington’s four home runs and drove in five runs, and three relievers combined for 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball as the Nationals thumped the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-0. Adam Eaton, Matt Adams and Trea Turner also connected for the Nationals, who have scored 79 runs in their last eight games while going 7-1. They’ve scored 43 times in their past three, including a 15-14 loss. Adams added two doubles and had four RBIs.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The Elmora Youth League team from Elizabeth, New Jersey, shares the memory of Thomas Hanratty with each game it plays at the Little League World Series. Hanratty was a state trooper who was struck by a passing vehicle and killed while walking back to his car during a traffic stop in 1992. Hanratty also played baseball for Elmora and ever since his death the league has honored him by nicknaming themselves “the Troopers” and wearing a patch with his badge number on their uniforms.

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 11 Kansas City 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 7 Toronto 0

Final Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 4

Final Boston 13 Baltimore 7

Final Cleveland 8 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Minnesota 6 Texas 3

Final Houston 4 Oakland 1

Final L-A Angels 9 Chi White Sox 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4

Final San Diego 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Atlanta 5 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Washington 16 Milwaukee 8

Final Colorado 7 Miami 6 (10 Innings)

Final Arizona 6 San Francisco 1

Final Chi Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final New Orleans 19 L.A. Chargers 17

Final Minnesota 25 Seattle 19

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 2 Portland 0

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 78 Dallas 68

Final Washington 107 Indiana 68

Final Las Vegas 100 Chicago 85

Final Phoenix 78 New York 72

Final Seattle 82 Minnesota 74

