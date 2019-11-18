Family of Trevorton child abuse victim taking child off life support

SUNBURY — The family of Arabella Parker said they expect to take the 3-year-old girl off life support Wednesday. According to The Daily Item, the family has also reached out to a hospital in Washington D.C., to donate organs to a child in need.

Mandy Kegler, the aunt of Parker who just received full custody of the child, said Friday it was the “hardest decision of my life.” The decision came after doctors informed her there is nothing left medically to do for the child who has been on life support for the past 37 days.

The Daily Item says the family is waiting until Wednesday to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Parker’s late great-grandfather.

Parker was admitted to Geisinger October 10, after state police said the child was beaten so badly that part of her brain needed to be removed.

Stonington state police arrested Parker’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Sunbury, and her boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton.

Samantha Delcamp waived her preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Friday. She was sent back to Centre County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz previously said if Parker were to die he would file homicide charges on Burgess.