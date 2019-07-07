Watsontown family donation to help police K9 ‘Mariska’ program

From left to right: Alexis Scopelliti, Dyllan Rife, Lily Rife, and Drayven Rife. Also pictured are Officer Tim Kiefaber and K9 Mariska.

WATSONTOWN — More funding help for a local K9 police program. The Watsontown Police Department is out with a thank you for donation to their K9 program. In a statement, the police say they’re grateful for the $1,250 donations from Nancy Rife.

Police say she made the donation in memory of her late husband, Donald Rife. The Rife’s grandchildren, Alexis Scopelliti, Dyllan Rife, and Drayven Rife accepted a plaque in recognition of their donation.