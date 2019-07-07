Home
Watsontown family donation to help police K9 ‘Mariska’ program

Watsontown family donation to help police K9 ‘Mariska’ program

WKOK Staff | July 7, 2019 |

From left to right: Alexis Scopelliti, Dyllan Rife, Lily Rife, and Drayven Rife. Also pictured are Officer Tim Kiefaber and K9 Mariska.

WATSONTOWN — More funding help for a local K9 police program.  The Watsontown Police Department is out with a thank you for donation to their K9 program.  In a statement,  the police say they’re grateful for the $1,250 donations from Nancy Rife.

 

Police say she made the donation in memory of her late husband, Donald Rife. The Rife’s grandchildren, Alexis Scopelliti, Dyllan Rife, and Drayven Rife accepted a plaque in recognition of their donation.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff