False possession charge filed against area woman

SHAMOKIN— A Trevorton woman was charged with cocaine possession but the case has been withdrawn and police say it was a mistake. The Daily Item reports, Ashley Heim was charged last November but she told the paper, the case was ‘insane’ and she simply was the person who found the drugs and turned them over to authorities.

Shamokin Patrolman Scott Weaver filed the case last year and lately the Shamokin Elementary Principal Tony Carnuccio, along with Police Chief Darwin Tobias clarified the confusion between the police department and Heim. Heim has had all charges cleared. Daily Item reports, police have not yet identified the suspect in connection to the November incident.