Fallingwater Receives International Recognition: AP PA Headlines, Scores

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The iconic Fallingwater home built over a western Pennsylvania waterfall by Frank Lloyd Wright has been designated a World Heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. UNESCO announced on its site that during a Sunday World Heritage Committee meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, the organization added Fallingwater and seven other U.S. buildings designed by Wright in the first half of the 20th century to its World Heritage List.

Wright designed Fallingwater in 1935 for Pittsburgh department store magnate Edgar Kaufmann Sr. and his family, placing the home on top of Bear Run, a mountain stream. It now receives about 180,000 visitors per year. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Fallingwater director Justin Gunther called the designation “a tremendous honor, one reserved for the world’s most treasured places.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia university is apologizing for an erroneous message warning of an active shooter on the campus. Thomas Jefferson University says a “resolvable system error” during a routine test of the school’s JeffAlert system sent out the alert at 10:18 a.m. Sunday about the campus in the East Falls neighborhood, which was formerly known as Philadelphia University.

WPVI reports that the message instructed recipients to “Follow emergency procedures: RUN, HIDE, ACT.” University spokeswoman Angela Showell said the all-clear came about 15 to 20 minutes later following a check by campus security to confirm there was no danger. Since it occurred on a Sunday during the summer, she said, “campus is pretty empty at this time.” Showell said officials are “taking further action to ensure this does not happen again.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Franchise fatigue? What franchise fatigue? The latest installment in the “Spider-Man” franchise has shaken off any talk of moviegoers getting tired of reboots of franchise titles _ to capture the current box office race. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” took in an estimated $93.6 million over the weekend to win the top spot. Since its opening Tuesday, the movie raked in $185.1 million domestically.

“Far From Home” is the first Marvel movie since “Avengers: Endgame.” And it proved popular among fans of the Marvel empire, coming on the heels of “Spider-Man” releases like 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and last year’s animated spinoff “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Finishing second in the weekend box office battle is “Toy Story 4,” followed by “Yesterday,” “Annabelle Comes Home” and “Aladdi AM-Prep: Cooler Copy

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — A seismologist says two large earthquakes centered in the Mojave Desert in California caused less damage and fewer injuries because their epicenters were away from densely populated areas. Lucy Jones of the California Institute of Technology says the quakes neither increased nor decreased the chances of a large quake occurring on other faults, such as the gigantic San Andreas.

But she warned yesterday that on average, a quake of magnitude 6.0 or larger is likely to hit somewhere in Southern California every few years. Jones says the outcome will be worse if it happens on faults in metropolitan areas, such as Hollywood. The region has faults that run through areas with thousands of buildings and millions of people. Jones spoke at a Los Angeles Country earthquake preparedness forum after two quakes — a 6.4 and a 7.1 — struck Thursday and Friday, respectively.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy admiral set to become his service’s top officer on Aug. 1 says he will instead retire. The extraordinary downfall of Adm. William Moran was prompted by what Navy Secretary Richard Spencer yesterday called poor judgment. Spencer faulted Moran for having a professional relationship with a person who had been disciplined for what Spencer called “failing to meet the values and standards of the naval profession.”

It is highly unusual for a senior officer like Moran to ask to retire after having been confirmed by the Senate for the top job in his service _ but before taking the position. The current top Navy officer, Adm. John Richardson, will extend his tenure beyond Aug. 1 while a new candidate is chosen and nominated for Senate confirmation.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are marking their 73rd wedding anniversary, approaching George and Barbara Bush as the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

The Carters married July 7, 1946, in a Methodist church in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, when he was 21 and she was 18. The Bushes wed Jan. 6, 1945. They had been married 73 years and 111 days when Barbara Bush died in April 2018.

On Valentine’s Day this year, the Carters were caught on the “Kiss Cam” at the Atlanta Hawks game. The Carters have three sons, one daughter, eight grandsons, three granddaughters and two great-grandsons. Carter, a Democrat, was president 1977-81. He is 94. George H.W. Bush, a Republican, was president 1989-93. He was 94.

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola held the Mets hitless into the sixth inning, Jay Bruce homered twice and the Philadelphia Phillies quieted New York with an 8-3 victory. Rookie Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run to break up Nola’s no-hit bid. Bruce drove in four runs against his former team and Rhys Hoskins homered as the Phillies took two of three in the series. The Phils headed into the All-Star break at 47-43 _ they were 53-42 at this point last year, before adding Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils are off for the All Star break and will resume play on Friday. The Phils next host the Nationals at CBP. Listeners to 1070AM WKOK will hear the game at 5:30pm. Folks on the .com and SBC app will hear the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Red-hot rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 in their final game before the All-Star break. The estimated 403-foot shot cleared the seats beyond the fence in right-center field and bounced toward the Allegheny River. Reynolds’ seventh homer of the season came after Kevin Kramer walked and Adam Frazier singled off reliever Junior Guerra.

