Fake Pres. Trump Assignment: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

GALLITZIN, Pa. (AP) — School officials in Pennsylvania have apologized to parents after students received a homework assignment involving President Donald Trump. WJAC-TV reports the assignment sent home from a teacher at Penn Cambria Middle School in Cambria County had some parents upset on Wednesday. The assignment had asked students to pretend they were refugees “being forced” to leave their homes as Trump tried to “take control of the United States.”

The students were tasked with having their parent time them for 10 minutes while they pack a bag under the guise that they will “never return” home. The objective was to present the items in the backpack and why they chose them. District Superintendent William Marshall says the teacher realized the “huge error” and has called each parent individually to apologize.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction is being delayed another two weeks. Judge Maureen Skerda on Thursday pushed the hearing back to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the county courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Skerda acted after Sandusky’s defense lawyer and prosecutors filed a joint request.

They said they need a little more time to prepare for argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator, among other things. The 75-year-old Sandusky is expected to be the courtroom. State Superior Court turned down much of Sandusky’s appeal in February but determined that mandatory minimum sentences had been misapplied after this 2012 trial, so a new sentencing is needed. It’s not clear whether Sandusky’s sentence will change significantly.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Berks County nursing home employee took photographs of deceased residents and shared them with co-workers and friends. Stephanie Thomas, of Muhlenberg Township, now faces corpse abuse charges. WPVI-TV reports Thursday that Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the 28-year-old admitted to taking the photos and did it because her ex-boyfriend “liked that kind of thing.”

Bern Township police said the deceased patients at the county-owned Berks Heim senior living facility were between the ages of 84 and 92. Adams said it caused “a lot of embarrassment” with some of the patients’ family members. Authorities say an anonymous source tipped off police. Attorney information for Thomas could not be found.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juul Labs says it will halt sales of its best-selling mint-flavored electronic cigarettes.

The company said in a statement Thursday the move is in response to new research. The studies released this week showed that mint was the most popular vaping flavor among many high school students who use e-cigarettes.

Federal officials are expected to soon release their plans to remove most vaping flavors from the market to combat the surge in underage vaping. After stopping mint sales, Juul will only sell menthol and tobacco flavors.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most of the students who commit deadly school attacks were bullied, had a history of disciplinary trouble and their behavior concerned others, but wasn’t reported. That’s according to a study by the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center of 41 school attacks since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

In the report obtained by The Associated Press, investigators reviewed instances where a current or former student purposefully used a weapon to kill at least one person. The research will help train school officials and law enforcement on how to better identify students who may be planning an attack and how to stop them before they strike. Most attacks happened at high schools. In the attacks studied, 19 people were killed and 79 injured.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Matchbox cars, the coloring book and the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering have all been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame. The newest honorees debuted decades ago but occupy store shelves even today. The Class of 2019 was installed Thursday from a group of finalists that also included Care Bears, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, the smartphone and the top.

Anyone can nominate a toy, but to make it into the hall a toy has to be innovative, widely recognized, and foster creativity or discovery through play. A national selection committee picks the winners. The National Toy Hall of Fame is inside The Strong museum in Rochester.

ATLANTA (AP) — A nonpartisan organization has placed a national debt clock in downtown Atlanta, right on time for a Democratic presidential debate coming to the city in two weeks. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports New York-based Peter G. Peterson Foundation placed the billboard on Ted Turner Drive between Walton and Marietta streets, near Centennial Olympic Park.

The clock displays the nation’s nearly $23 trillion debt and pegs each American’s share of the number at about $68,000. CEO Michael A. Peterson says the debt issue affects everyone not just lawmakers. He says he hopes the billboard sparks conversation on the enormous debt and ways to manage it. The foundation says the clock will remain in the city indefinitely. The Democratic presidential debate will be on Nov. 20 at Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta.

UNDATED (AP) – If you woke up Thursday to a weird text that seemed totally out of place, you aren’t alone. A mysterious wave of missives swept America’s phones overnight, delivering largely unintelligible messages from friends, family and the occasional ex. Friends who hadn’t talked to each other in months were jolted into chatting. Others briefly panicked. The best explanation seems to be that old texts sent in the spring suddenly went through. Two people said they figured out the original messages were never received. It’s not clear why this months-long delay happened.

Phone companies blamed others and offered no further explanations. Stephanie Bovee, a 28-year-old from Portland, woke up at 5 a.m. to a text from her sister that said just “omg.” She immediately thought something had happened to her newborn nephew at the hospital. She started calling everyone. Her sister and her sister’s husband didn’t answer. She woke up her mom, freaking her out. It was three hours before she learned that everything was fine and the text was an odd anomaly. “Now it’s funny,” she said. “But out of context, it was not cool.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Election Day is over, but Michelle Obama is still trying to get out the vote. The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote . Obama is already a Ao-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.

When We Vote, a nonprofit, describes itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter participation. The announcement Thursday marks a year until the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race.

The organization was founded in 2018. Hanks said “registering new voters is an act of hope and taking part in the American idea.” He added that voting guarantees the blessings of “liberty for the grandkids.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The elusive black cat from “Monday Night Football” is still on the run.

MetLife Stadium officials said Thursday the search for the fleet feline that briefly delayed the nationally televised game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on Monday night has been unsuccessful.

The search started on Tuesday morning with multiple humane traps being stationed in the stadium.

After that came up empty, stadium officials asked PuppykittyNYCity — a trap, neuter, release and no-kill shelter — for help. PuppykittyNYCity said in a statement Thursday that if the cat is caught, it will be assessed for a home or relocation. The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game for roughly five minutes Monday night. Workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey state troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Friday

Selinsgrove Seals football: Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore 6pm on Eagle 107 and com

Saturday

Penn State Football: Penn State at Minnesota 10:30am WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Football: Lehigh at Bucknell 12:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Sunday

NFL Football: Minnesota at Dallas 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Rams at Steelers 2:25pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Monday

NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Islanders 4-3 in Brooklyn to end New York’s 10-game winning streak. Pittsburgh erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and snapped its three-game skid.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier flipped a shot from the slot that trickled past a surprised Carey Price just 55 seconds into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Phil Myers and James van Riemsdyk also scored, and Carter Hart stopped 22 shots.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It will be a homecoming for Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald on Sunday at Heinz Field when Los Angeles faces the Steelers. Donald grew up in the Pittsburgh suburbs and played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh. He still lives in the area during the offseason and frequently works out in the training facility Pitt shares with the Steelers. Donald leads a team that’s won 2 straight following a three-game slide. The Steelers are on a three-game winning streak after starting 1-4. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 108 Charlotte 87

Final San Antonio 121 Oklahoma City 112

Final Miami 124 Phoenix 108

Final L.A. Clippers 107 Portland 101

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Rangers 4 Carolina 2

Final OT Washington 5 Florida 4

Final OT Pittsburgh 4 N-Y Islanders 3

Final OT Philadelphia 3 Montreal 2

Final OT Toronto 2 Vegas 1

Final OT Ottawa 3 Los Angeles 2

Final Chicago 5 Vancouver 2

Final Columbus 3 Arizona 2

Final Calgary 5 New Jersey 2

Final Colorado 9 Nashville 4

Final San Jose 6 Minnesota 5

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Chargers 24 Oakland 26 (4th Quarter)

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit at Indiana 7 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Portland 10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Buffalo 2 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton 9 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(24)Auburn at Davidson 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at (4)Duke 7 p.m.

Kentucky at (2)Kentucky 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at (14)Memphis 7 p.m.

(9)North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington 7 p.m.

North Texas at (25)VCU 7 p.m.

Siena at (19)Xavier 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at (22)LSU 8 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at (3)Kansas 9 p.m.

Weber St. at (17)Utah St. 9 p.m.

(16)Baylor at Washington 9:30 p.m.

___

