Faculty cuts at state universities expected to be announced on Friday

UNDATED – Faculty at the 14 state-owned universities have been experiencing sleepless nights as Friday approaches. PennLive is reporting Friday is the day their university is contractually bound to let tenured professors know if they will keep their job at the end of the spring semester. As many as 250 professors could receive a furlough letter, and they would also their health benefits, along with their family members.

During the summer, 10 universities issued notices that faculty cuts were being considered. Since then, Bloomsburg, Kutztown and Millersville universities determined their financial situations had stabilized and faculty furloughs would not be necessary.

IUP (Indiana University of PA) is expected to be the hardest hit, with potentially 128 furlough notices going out. 14 faculty positions each could be cut at Lock Haven and Mansfield, two at Cheyney, four at Clarion, 22 at California, and 61 at Edinboro.