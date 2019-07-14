Facts about healthy hydration, Registered Dietitians have info

.

SUNBURY — With summer in full swing and as the temperatures rise through July and August people tend to lose track of how much water they are drinking.

Kathryn Long is a healthy living coordinator and registered dietician with Weis Markets, and she says hydration is important, “Hydration is so important, all year round, but especially in the summertime when it’s hot. According to Harvard, actually more than half of all children and adults are not getting enough water.”

Long tells us what parts of the body is most effected by water, “Literally every system in our body needs water. Our heart needs water, your muscles, your brain, it cushions our organs, it protects our joints, it regulates our body temperature and sweating. It even is involved with metabolism and transporting waste around our body, so it’s so important.”

Long says a lack of hydration can cause many issues within the body, “Even mild dehydration can cause you to feel dizzy, or tired, or have headaches. Other symptoms of dehydration would be decreased energy, nausea, not being able to concentrate and honestly and just not feeling good and you don’t know why.”

Long gave some tips on how to stay hydrated throughout the day, “Most people consider just water as the primary source of beverage but you can do unsweetened types of drinks, or seltzer water, or sparkling waters. We try to encourage no added sugars or lower sugars types of drinks so you’re not adding all that extra sugar and calories into your diet, but we do know that water can be a little bit boring.”

Tips on how to make your water a little more exciting so you can stay hydrated and other health tips for the summer can be found in Weis “Healthy Bites” magazine. To hear the full interview with Beth Stark and Kathryn Long of Weis Markets, go to WKOK’s podcast page.