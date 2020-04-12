Expanded federal unemployment payments being sent in PA; AP PA Headlines, Features, & Sports…

AP PA Headlines 4/12/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says the Pennsylvania labor department has started sending out expanded federal unemployment compensation payments provided by the coronavirus relief package approved by Congress. The measure temporarily provides an additional $600 per week and makes self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers eligible for benefits.

It also extends unemployment compensation benefits for an additional 13 weeks. The federal benefits are in addition to Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment benefit, which is about half of a person’s full-time weekly income up to $572 per week for 26 weeks.

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a fire that destroyed a Pennsylvania church on Good Friday was no accident. Steelton police on Saturday posted a notice seeking information from the public on what they call “a non-accidental fire” in a vacant house next to Bible Fellowship Christian Church shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. Authorities said the flames quickly spread to the church.

Officials said the congregation hasn’t been inside the building since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. Damage to the vacant building and the church was estimated to total $100,000. PennLive.com reported that the church has been in the community for about 100 years.

APOLLO, Pa. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania amid storms that knocked down trees and utility lines, ripped the roofs off a church and brewery and blew away an airport hanger. Forecasters said an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of up to 100 mph struck early Wednesday near Tarentum in Allegheny County. Storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds hit early Wednesday, tearing roofs off of a church and a brewery in New Kensington and blowing away a hanger at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in its lengthy history, ‘Saturday Night Live’ held an all-quarantine version, with stars delivering taped material primarily from their homes. Coronavirus pioneer Tom Hanks was the guest host, with Chris Martin the musical guest and cameos from Larry David portraying Bernie Sanders and Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump. It’s the first time the show has been on the air since early March. Zoom meetings and the sense of timelessness caused by the stay-at-home orders were themes hit more than once. Baldwin’s Trump jokingly warned voters that “all the absentee ballots are covered in coronavirus.”

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. The deal with the workers unions was announced on Saturday. This is the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March. Workers will be able to keep their medical benefits for the length of the furlough period, or up to a year. Seniority and wage rates will remain unchanged for the workers whose furloughs start April 19. About 200 workers will remain on the job.

Sports

UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant is back atop the best-seller lists. The latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier this week, it had already hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list for children’s basketball books. Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine who died in a helicopter crash in late January.

TORONTO (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died at 25 less than a week after being diagnosed with a brain bleed. Cave was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday at a Toronto hospital, where he was taken after being admitted to a medical facility in Barrie, Ontario, the previous day. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. The NHL club confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his family.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Portland State basketball transfer Holland “Boo Boo” Woods is headed home, announcing on Twitter that he’s going to play for Arizona State. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 17.7 points 5.2 assists and 2.5 as a junior last season. He earned first-team all-Big Sky honors and finished second in the conference in assists. Woods played at Glendale Apollo High School before spending the past three seasons at Portland State.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has apologized for his comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundy said during a teleconference call Tuesday that he hoped to have the team return to its facilities May 1. His proposed timetable would have defied federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university. Gundy said Saturday it was never his intention to offend anyone, adding that his first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.

UNDATED (AP) — Simon Pagenaud (PA’-zheh-noh) has won IndyCar’s first virtual race on an oval, conquering a simulated Michigan International Speedway. Sage Karam dominated the race, but a spectacular crash at the start jumbled strategies and Karam pitted from the lead with 14 laps remaining. It allowed Pagenaud and Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to cycle into a 1-2 finish. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was third in his IndyCar iRacing debut and said he’d race again the next time IndyCar goes to a virtual oval.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schafer as the Bulldogs’ head coach. McCray-Penson was 53-40 the past three years at Old Dominion. The Lady Monarchs posted consecutive 20-win campaigns under McCray, including a 24-6 mark this season. She was named the Conference USA coach of the year this year after going 14-4 versus league opponents.

