Ex USP Lewisburg guard heading to prison as inmate

WILLIAMSPORT – A former Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary corrections officers is heading to jail, but now as an inmate. According to media reports, 49-year-old Tony Liesenfeld of Sunbury was sentenced in federal court to a year and a day on a wire fraud charge. Liesenfeld admitted to stealing over $77,000 from Local 148 of the American Federation of Government Employees while he was treasurer from 2011-2015.

Liesenfeld was ordered to pay restitution of $100,000 and he’s to self-report to prison August 7. He did ask the judge to recommend a location near home but not at Lewisburg. At the end of the sentence, Liesenfeld will be on supervised release for two years during which he must participate in drug and mental health treatment programs.