Ex-Pennsylvania lawmaker pleads guilty in child porn case

LEBANON (AP) — A former Pennsylvania state lawmaker charged last fall with possession of child pornography has admitted to the charges. Mike Folmer pleaded guilty Thursday in Lebanon County court to three counts of possessing child porn and one count of criminal use of a communications facility for having items on his cellphone. He did not comment as he left the courtroom, and no date has been set for his sentencing. He also will be evaluated as potentially violent sexual offense under state laws. Folmer was a sitting four-term state senator last September when police arrested and charged him, saying a search of his cellphone on a warrant had turned up two images of child pornography.