Ex-Midd-West teacher sentenced to five years probation

MIFFLINBURG – A former teacher in the Midd-West School District was sentenced Monday after allegedly groping three pre-teen girls. The Daily Item reports 45-year-old Kurt Sprenkel of Middleburg was given five-years probation, pleading no contest to three counts of endangering the welfare of children in 2017.

The Daily Item says Sprenkel also surrendered his teaching license for life. He is not subject to Megan’s Law. Sprenkel must also undergo a psychological evaluation, perform 100 hours of community service, and stay off West Snyder School grounds. He must also have no contact with the accusers or their families. Sprenkel was a former fifth-grade teacher at West Snyder Elementary School.