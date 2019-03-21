Ex-Midd West teacher enters plea, agrees to surrender license

LEWISBURG — An ex-elementary teacher accused of groping three students agreed to surrender his teaching license for life under the terms of a plea deal reached Thursday, according to the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Daily Item, Kurt Sprenkel, 45, of Middleburg, faces a minimum five years probation after pleading no contest to three counts of endangering the welfare of children. The plea agreement asks for Sprenkel’s sentence to run concurrently. A potential violation under the proposed sentence could extend the probation period to 15 years.

The plea agreement doesn’t require Sprenkel to register on the state’s Megan’s Law list but does require a treatment evaluation. Four felony counts of corruption of minors and three summary counts of harassment were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Sprenkel was scheduled for a jury trial March 28-29 in county court.