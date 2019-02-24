Everytown Survivor Network supports those affected by gun violence

SUNBURY — Moms rallying for gun safety in The Valley, and across the country. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a non partisan, pro 2nd Amendment group that has over 6 million members, and chapters in every state.

Shari Jacobson of Lewisburg is involved in the local chapter of the group and she says they are taking steps every day to make families safer in The Valley, “We’re working on closing some loopholes. We’re working on some new legislation introduced by a Republican State Senator Tom Killian R-9th, Delaware Co.) and we are commemorating the lives of survivors of gun violence and people whose lives have been effected by gun violence.”

February is Gun Violence Survivor Month. Samantha Pearson, also from Lewisburg, and a member of this action group says gun violence affects more people than just those people directly impacted by an violent event. She also says people who have attempted suicide, been involved in an accidental shooting, and knowing someone who has been involved in a violent gun incident are all survivors , “All of these things are ways in which we’re effected. Now certainly some people have much more exposure to these traumas, but when we start realizing these degrees of separation, we start realizing that it actually, statistically impacts something like 50% of the country.”

Pearson says storing your weapon is a major component of gun safety, and “Be Smart,”:

“We’re very much in favor of safe storage. That’s one of the really primary ways of helping keep kids safe in particular. We actually have a whole program called “Be Smart.” It’s really about guns and kids and the idea that parents are the ones that have to keep the kids safe.”

To hear more about Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the whole conversation with Pearson and Jacobson, you can visit our podcast page at WKOK.com.