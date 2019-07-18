“Everyone’s Playground” ribbon cutting held at East Snyder Park

SELINSGROVE – After two years of hard work and fundraising, the Valley’s new All Inclusive Playground is officially open for “everyone” to enjoy. The ribbon cutting of “Everyone’s Playground,” was held at Thursday morning at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove. The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation led the effort. Foundation Central PA Chapter President Fritz Heinemann, “We’ve tested all the equipment, we’ve had kids here, the kids are already playing. So it’s a good thing.”

However, Heinemann says there is still work to do, but the playground is ready for the public. Dan Hooper, Chair of the Andy Russell Foundation Advisory Council says all the hard work has paid off, “Every minute, every meeting, every phone call, every email was immensely worth it. What this is going to mean is thousands upon thousands of smiles on children’s faces, thousands upon thousands of new memories, generated from those children, and those children’s parents.”

The playground will serve children who have varying abilities. Andy Russell, a former player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his wife, Cindy, were unable to attend the ceremony, but Heinemann gave a big thanks to the foundation for helping with the project, “To them and to their foundation, we owe a tremendous amount of gratitude. The amount of money that they have put into this playground…it is substantial. They have paid all of their own expenses when they came up here, and they have been here many, many times, and sometimes when most people don’t know they’re here.”

You can view the entire ceremony on the WKOK Facebook page. WKOK’s Mark Lawrence served as Emcee for the event.