Evans running campaign in hopes of running for 85th district

SELINSGROVE – A former Selinsgrove Area School District teacher is hoping to challenge State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) this fall. Katie Evans is running a write-in campaign for the June 2 primary. In a release, the Union County Democratic Committee says Evans is seeking 300 write-in votes so she can challenge Rowe this fall.

In the release, Evans says she is running because she knows many people have concerns not being heard. She says as a former educator, she’s especially worried about the effect the current pandemic will have on education. Evans says she wants to take action to see the community come out of this crisis stronger and united.