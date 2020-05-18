Evangelical’s PRIME project delayed 4-6 weeks due to COVID-19

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital’s ongoing PRIME project has been delayed due to COVID-19. During a conference call Monday, Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the project is now delayed 4-6 weeks.

Aucker says the pandemic halted construction for about two weeks, but work is still coming along, “The second and third floors are pretty well done, they’re finishing up the fourth floor, and also moving down into the lobby area. So its the same kind of process, but its just a little slower because there’s fewer people working at one particular time, and its taking a little longer for supplies to come in.”

The project is now expected to be completed sometime between late September and early October, instead of mid-August. We last told you when work restarted, there has been an average of about 40-45 workers per shift instead of over 100 workers prior to the pandemic.

Aucker says workers have also been very compliant with new health protocols, “We screen them the way we screen the rest of our workforce, and they’re very cooperative. Most people appreciate you’re trying to keep them safe, and I think within their own organizations, they’ve been schooled on why this is being done. We’ve had no issues with contractors.”

Aucker says celebratory plans for the completion of the $72 million project have yet to be determined, as hospital officials wait for what safety guidelines will be in place.