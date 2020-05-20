Evangelical’s furloughed employees gradually returning to work

LEWISBURG – It’s been almost two months since Evangelical Community Hospital furloughed 250 employees. In late April, the number of laid off workers peaked at 300 according to Rachel Smith, Vice President of People and Culture at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Smith said things started to change on April 27, when the state lifted the mandate preventing elective surgeries, “While this was welcome news, we are committed to taking a measured, phased approach to restarting services and reopening our clinics. We have to maintain our ability to address the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community and remain nimble enough to respond to a possible surge.”

Smith said they started reopening on May 4 with their endoscopy center and a few outpatient clinics. Since then, the ambulatory surgical center and outpatient clinics reopened. Smith said that means more employees are getting back to work, “As of May 18th, the number of furloughed employees reduced to 220, with that number changing as we bring more services back online or open up schedules. Most of our employees who have been working remotely are continuing to do so.”

Kendra Aucker said they need to reopen their facilities with a methodical, balanced approach to protect the community and area health care providers from a sudden and potentially devastating spike in new COVID-19 cases.