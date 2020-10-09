Evangelical’s Annual Cookin’ Men event going virtual this year

LEWISBURG – Cookin’ Men is going virtual this year, sponsored by Weis Markets. Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual breast cancer awareness event featuring local men cooking up culinary delights will go live between October 19-30.

During that time, community members are asked to visit www.evanhospital.com/CookinMen to choose their favorite local celebrity men dish by monetary donations. All funds raised will support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health – providing funds for women of the region to receive breast screenings regardless of their ability to pay.

This year’s chef’s include Tom Morgan from 94KX and Drew Kelly from 100.9 The Valley and The Miller Center. There will be a special prize for the support that makes the largest donation to each chef. The highest donor for each chef will win that chef’s dish, delievered to the winner’s home.

Here’s this year’s list of chefs:

Monetary donations will determine which one of the chefs receives the honor of TOP CHEF. The chef raising the most dollars during the open period of the event will be given the title. Chefs participating are Alex Bernt of The Special Place; Rob Dacko of Weis Markets; Drew Kelly of The Miller Center; Tom Morgan and Keith Good of Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation and The Soupie Brothers; Dale Moyer of Evangelical Community Hospital; Timm Moyer and Ric Jones of MoJo Active Incorporated; Dr. James Patterson of Family Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg; Chris Peifer and Micah Miner of Susquehanna Valley Limousine and National Beef; Chef Marco Romano of the Rusty Rail Brewing Company; Fred Scheller of The Daily Item; Dr. John Turner of The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health; and a chef team from Geisinger.