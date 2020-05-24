Evangelical to continue COVID-19 safety measures in green phase

LEWISBURG — With the announcement from Governor Tom Wolf that Montour and Snyder counties will move to the green phase next week, there was a warning Friday. Evangelical Community Hospital released a statement saying they are supportive of the phased reopening but it’s important to remember that positive cases of COVID-19 are still being diagnosed daily.

Evangelical President and CEO, Kendra Aucker, says that as a hospital, it is their driving force to care for the medical needs of the community. She goes on to say that the virus is still active in the area and safety measures will remain in place at the Hospital to ensure they are able to care for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Evangelical and its primary and specialty practices continue to screen patients before entering, require mandatory masking when inside, control social distancing in common areas, and restrict visitation.

Aucker says they are hopeful that by encouraging continued safety measures by individuals and those businesses that are reopening, the community can prevent a spike in future cases of the virus.