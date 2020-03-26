Evangelical tests two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases

LEWISBURG – Two more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Valley. In a release, Evangelical Community Hospital says it has tested two positive cases for the virus, but no additional details related to the two patients will be released.

As of Thursday, Evangelical says 128 have been tested so far with 24 negative results, along the with two positive cases, and 102 results are pending. The hospital says as the number of tests increase, the likelihood of confirmed positive cases will increase. President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the hospital remains prepared for ‘this eventuality’ and remains safe for community members to seek care.