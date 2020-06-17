Evangelical removing alternate care COVID-19 site as part of reopening plans

LEWISBURG – With the COVID-19 pandemic curve flattening, Evangelical Community Hospital is removing its alternate care site it used in the event of a surge. In a release Wednesday, Evangelical says by the end of this month, they’ll remove the alternate care site established adjacent to the Emergency Department. In the meantime, the space will be kept open, and if another surge occurs, the alternate care site will be redeployed. The alternate test site behind Plaza 15 and the McCann School of Business remains in place to test individuals who think they may have had contact with COVID-19.

In addition, the laboratory location in West Branch Medical Center will reopen to patients Monday, June 29. Hours will be 7:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday only, and one patient will be permitted in the actual lab area at one time.

Also, patients will have access to the following practices/services as the month progresses:

SUN Orthopaedics – Williamsport, opened Monday, June 15, 2020

SUN Orthopaedics – Elysburg, opened Monday, June 15, 2020

Physical Therapy – Selinsgrove 522, opening on June 22, 2020

Regular updates continue to be shared, including office/service openings at www.evanhospital.com/virus/.