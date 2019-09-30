Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services ambulance at Hummels Wharf

HUMMELS WHARF – Starting this week, Snyder County will be seeing a new ambulance serving its community. In a news release, Evangelical Community Hospital announced it has joined forces with Hummels Wharf Fire Company to add an ambulance to Hummel’s Wharf’s fleet. The new ambulance goes into service this Tuesday.

The announcement comes as part of Evan’s new addition announced in June, the Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The service will work directly with emergency response agencies throughout the Valley to assist where needed to make emergency medical services available. It provides assistance with staffing, managing operations of existing companies, providing an ambulance, or other individualized options based on need.