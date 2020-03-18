Evangelical postponing elective surgeries, procedures

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is continuing to take precautions related to COVID-19, this time postponing some surgeries and other procedures.

In an update on its website, hospital leaders say starting Thursday, they are postponing all elective surgeries and elective procedures. Patients impacted by this will be contacted directly. After Friday, the hospital says its operating rooms will only be conducting non-elective, emergency surgeries and procedures.

Evangelical says all laboratory specimen collection and testing, along with imaging appointments, will continue as scheduled. Outpatient and physical therapy offices will also continue seeing patients as scheduled.