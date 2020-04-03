Evangelical Implementing Mandatory Masks and Tightening Visitation

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is set to implement more restrictions and precautions due to COVID-19, including mandatory masking. In a release Friday, Evangelical announces starting Monday, everyone entering hospital facilities, including their off-site locations, will be required to wear a mask.

Patients will receive masks at entry screening points. Masks must be worn at all times when in any facility, including in all patient care, common areas, and hallways. Starting Monday, everyone entering hospital facilities will also undergo a temperature screening before entry is permitted. This includes off-site locations.

Evangelical is also tightening visitations. The hospital is no longer allowing patients arriving at Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion for Imaging and Laboratory services to be escorted by a visitor. Exceptions include patients in wheelchairs, those who need assistance walking, children under 18 and any patient with cognitive impairment….in that case, one visitor is allowed who is not showing any signs of illness.

The same restrictions apply to Urgent Care and all outpatient offices. The Emergency Department will no longer allow any visitors. Visitors for any patient under the age of 18 is also limited to one parent.

Evangelical is also adjusting its new COVID-19 test site hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It is located behind the McCann School of Business in the Plaza 15 Shopping Center. More info at evanhospital.com.