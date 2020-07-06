Evangelical makes personnel cuts as part of COVID-19 financial recovery

LEWISBURG – Some staff cuts have been made at Evangelical Community Hospital, as they begin the financial recovery from COVID-19. In a recent news release, Evangelical announced it reduced its workforce by 15 employees effective June 30. The hospital is working with impacted employees to attempt to align them with open positions within the organization that match their skill sets.

Also on June 27, Evangelical says employees opted for voluntary early retirement aiding in bridging budget gaps for the coming fiscal year. That new fiscal year began July 1.

The hospital also announced its delaying its market adjustment and merit increases until January 2021. It’s also reducing hourly staffing incentives, training hours, discretionary 401k employer contribution, and reducing salaries and benefits by not filling 15.7 open full-time positions.