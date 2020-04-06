Evangelical installing exam tents for potential COVID-19 surge

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is expanding its COVID-19 related exam operations, this time planning for a potential patient surge. In a release, hospital officials say tents are now being installed today and should be available as needed beginning tomorrow. Evangelical says the tents will help manage times when the current COVID-19 emergency department exam area is at capacity. That exam area is the hospital’s ambulance garage bay.

In addition, Evangelical has also cancelled all elective surgeries and procedures through next week. That decision-making will continue to be made week-by-week and affected patients will be contacted.