Evangelical hospital’s CEO out with statement on UPMC Sunbury

LEWISBURG – The president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg is out with her reaction to the early, partial closure, of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury. Kendra Aucker said Evan will do their part to make sure the people of the Sunbury area have appropriate and timely access to care, “We’re talking with government representatives and community leaders to determine how we can work with all of the stakeholders to fill the gaps left by the closure.”

Evangelical is uniquely positioned to understand the important role a community hospital plays in the lives of those who live and work around it,” she said.

UPMC announced Thursday they are going to close the ER and curtail some of the services at Sunbury, will some other services will continue.

Aucker added, “We’re working internally with clinical leaders to plan how we can accommodate increases in volumes that we are already beginning to feel. We’re talking with area ALS and BLS providers to ensure timely response to emergency calls. We’re also exploring how we might deploy Mobile Health of Evangelical to positively impact the situation.”