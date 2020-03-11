Evangelical Community Hospital restricts visitation due to Coronavirus

LEWISBURG – WKOK has received a medical update from Evangelical Community Hospital regarding the Coronavirus and restrictions on visitations. To assist with the effort to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease, Evangelical Community Hospital is restricting visitation, effective as of 4 pm Wednesday.

All essential visitors—such as parent, spouse, or primary caregiver—who are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) are asked to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose and wash their hands regularly while at the hospital.

All non-essential visitors, including vendors, who are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath) are asked not to enter the facility until they are no longer experiencing those symptoms.