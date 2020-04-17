Evangelical hanging American flag over PRIME project

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is hoping to express unity during this trying time by displaying its patriotism over its ongoing expansion project. In a release, President and CEO Kendra Aucker says the hospital began displaying an American flag Thursday over its PRIME project.

She says the flag demonstration is a symbol of unity ‘to show our strength and resilience as we continue to respond to this unprecedented pandemic.’ Aucker added ‘We are undivided in the fight to rid our communities of COVID-19. Every person, every business, every town and city across the nation is in this together.’