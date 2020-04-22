Evangelical gets COVID-19 RNA testing kits that provide results within an hour

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital has received COVID-19 RNA testing kits that will provide faster results than were previously available. In a release, Evangelical says it received a limited supply of kits that will provide results within an hour of the samples arriving at their lab.

Because of the limited supply, the use of the kits will be prioritized for patients who’ve been admitted to the hospital, Emergency Department patients who are going to be admitted, and patients being discharged to skilled nursing facilities.

Evangelical says in-house use of the new kits began Wednesday morning. We previously told you Evangelical was receiving test results within 48-72 hours with the use of an off site commercial or state lab. Some of their tests will still be conducted in that manner.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Evangelical has reported 614 patients tested for the virus, 65 of them positive and one death.