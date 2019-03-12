Evangelical gala raises over $114,000 in support of  PRIME project 

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual gala raised big money to support its ongoing PRIME expansion project. The March 9 event raised over $114,000, which had a sand and sea-theme. The gala was held at the Elaine Langone Center at Bucknell University, and saw 322 attendees.

Besides the PRIME project, funds also will support current community care programs including the The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, Hospice of Evangelical, and other charity care. A silent auction was also held, which raised nearly $32,000 alone. Quandel Construction served as the grand sponsor of the event.