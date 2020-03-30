Evangelical: First COVID-19 related death reported, plus six positive cases

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its first COVID-19 related death, plus its treated for six other positive cases. In a release, the hospital says No information on the positive test results and death will be provided. That includes age, gender, and place of residence.

Evangelical also announced it has tested 194 people, but test results are still slow returning, with only 101 sent back. The hospital says some patients are reporting waits of a week or more for test results. Evangelical says there’s nothing further the hospital can do to speed the process, and there’s a high volume of phone calls to the emergency department and telecommunications.

Evangelical has also announced its cancelled all elective surgeries and procedures through the week of April 6. Those decisions will continue to be made week by week.