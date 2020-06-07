Evangelical Community Hospital statement on local ‘green’ phase

LEWISBURG- Evangelical Community Hospital has released a statement about Union County entering the green phase of Governor Wolf’s pandemic reopening plan. President and CEO Kendra Aucker, “…The virus is still active in the areas we serve. As a community, we must continue to practice good infection prevention methods like wearing masks and washing hands.”

She says safety measures will remain in place throughout the Evangelical organization to ensure we are able to care for both COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients. The hospital and its primary and specialty practices continue to screen patients before entering, require mandatory masking when inside, control social distance in common areas, and restrict visitation.

The hospital statement says the community and its members can collectively and responsibly assist in preventing a resurgence of the virus in the area by frequently and thoroughly washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings of large groups of people, wearing a mask in public, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting commonly used items and areas.

“We are hopeful that by encouraging continued proper infection control methods by individuals and those businesses that are reopening, we as a community can prevent a spike in future cases of the virus,” she said.