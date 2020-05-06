Evangelical Community Hospital salutes COVID-19 patient discharged

LEWISBURG – A Shamokin Dam woman who defeated the coronavirus after a long stay in the hospital received a grand discharge this week. In a release, Evangelical Community Hospital says Debra Stoneroad was discharged Tuesday after 20 days in the COVID-19 ICU there.

The hospital says Stoneroad spent 12 days on a ventilator. During her discharge, staff from every part of the hospital lined the hallways cheering her on as she was released to her family to go home.

Due to visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 response, Stoneroad’s family was unable to visit her and was kept informed about her care by phone. Her family met her outside of the hospital with signs and her grandson released balloons in her honor.