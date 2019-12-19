Evangelical Community Hospital purchases Penn Twp building

PENN TOWNSHIP – Evangelical Community Hospital now officially owns a building it was leasing for one of its family practices. In a statement, the hospital says it purchased Family Medicine of Evangelical-Selinsgrove for $1.4 million from John and Sue Griffith.

The facility is located on Route 522 in Harris Estates in Penn Township, Snyder County. Evangelical says the family practice will continue to function as is. The facility houses a family medicine practice in the top portion of the building and physical therapy in the lower portion.