Evangelical Community Hospital is healthy

LEWISBURG— A Valley hospital has been recognized for the health of its workers. Interactive Health recently named Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg one of the “Healthiest Companies in America.” The hospital has over a 70 percent participation rate in their workplace wellness program and their workforce’s overall health risk is low.

Vice President of Human Resources Rachel Smith says the hospital feels their wellness approach has been effective, especially with co-workers promoting healthy lifestyles with one another. The hospital was one of eleven companies in Pennsylvania and 151 nationwide to receive the distinction.