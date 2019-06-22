Evangelical Community Hospital introduces mobile services

LEWISBURG— It’s official, Evangelical Community Hospital Friday announced the startup of their new ambulance and emergency response service. The hospital said they are forming a new organization called Evangelical Community Hospital Regional Mobile Services (ERMMS).

Evangelical said they’ve seen a need for more emergency services in the area. President and CEO Kendra Aucker said “In order to provide strong emergency services for all people a new approach must be taken. We feel ERMMS is the direction needed to move in and best serve the people of our community.”

Before the announcement, Evan caused a stir in Northumberland when they offered the services as the boroughs new EMS provider. That offer is under consideration, according to the borough manager

Previously, Evangelical hospital supplied staffing to support ambulance companies from Middleburg to Watsontown with EMT’s and paramedics to serve emergency medical needs.

Aucker said, pending completion of state licensing, they hope to be fully operational later this year.